Report: Kenedy to undergo Newcastle United medical on Tuesday

According to reports from Sky Sports, Chelsea winger Kenedy will undergo a medical with Newcastle United on Tuesday ahead of a season-long loan move to St James’ Park
The 22-year-old joined the Magpies last season on loan in the January transfer window, and made a strong impact for the side.
He scored two goals in 13 appearances for the Tyneside club and played a major role as he helped them to Premier League survival.
Since then, Newcastle have been trying to sign him, and it seems Rafael Benitez will get his wish, as the Magpies are close to signing him on loan again.
The report claims that the Brazilian will now travel to Newcastle on Monday evening ahead of the move.
Newcastle are also keen on signing Andros Townsend with Crystal Palace willing to sell him for around £17 million. The report claims that Kenedy’s move is independent of any deal for Townsend.