Report: Juventus join Tottenham in the race for Matthijs de Ligt

According to reports from Tutto Mercato Web, Italian giants Juventus have joined the race to sign Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt in the summer transfer window.
The 18-year-old has impressed this season for Ajax, and Juventus are keen to sign the Dutch centre-back. The report claims that Juventus have been tracking the youngster over the past year and the Old Lady are confident he has the required potential to make the grade in Serie A.
However, Juventus could face strong competition from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs have been tracking the youngster for a while, and have set their sight on signing him in the summer transfer window.
According to talksport, Ajax would accept an offer in excess of £35 million, while other sources claim that the fee could rise to £45 million.
De Ligt is an exciting young talent but paying such a hefty fee could turn out to be a huge gamble. However, the same was said when Spurs signed Davinson Sanchez from Ajax last season, and he turned out to be a big hit in his debut season.
With Juventus now joining the race, Spurs should act quickly if they are serious about signing him. The move could also hinge on whether Spurs would allow Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld to leave the club in the summer.