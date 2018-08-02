Report: Henri Saivet set for Newcastle exit

According to Turkish publication Olay Gazetisi, Newcastle midfielder Henri Saivet is heading towards the exit door in the summer transfer window.
With funds not available in plenty, Rafael Benitez has tried to ship out unwanted players from the club, and Saivet looks like the latest player to be heading out of the club.
The 27-year-old joined the Magpies in 2016 from French club Bordeaux but has only managed a handful of games since his arrival.
He has a contract with the Tyneside club till 2021, but the Magpies are looking to ship him out on a free transfer.
The Senegal international, who has 22 caps for his country, has no future under Rafale Benitez, and he could be heading to Turkey to join Bursapor.
He spent the second half of last season in Turkey on loan at Sivasspor where he caught the attention of Bursa manager Samet Aybaba.
He is reportedly unhappy at Newcastle and wants to move out in the summer. He has dropped down the pecking order at the club and a move away from St James’ Park will suit all parties involved.