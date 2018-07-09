Report: Fenerbahce showing interest in Everton winger Yannick Bolasie

According to reports from Sky Sports, Fenerbahce are interested in signing Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.
The Turkish side are looking to strengthen their squad before they enter the Champions League qualifying rounds. They finished second in the Super Lig last season, and are looking to challenge for the title this term.
Bolasie joined Everton from Crystal Palace for close to £30 million, as reported by Sky Sports, two years ago, but has failed to hit the ground running.
He has made only 32 appearances for the Premier League side in that time, and has scored just two goals,
Marco Silva has a big decision to make regarding the 29-year-old winger. He was ruled out for a year after suffering a serious knee injury, and hasn’t really got the opportunity to show his class.
He is a very good player and has the required Premier League experience. A good pre-season can get him in proper shape ahead of the next season.
On the other hand, new manager Silva may have other plans, and could sell him to collect funds to bring in the players of his choice, if the price is right.