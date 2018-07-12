Report: Felipe Anderson expected to fly to London for medical today

According to reports from Sky Sports, West Ham United are close to completing the signing of Felipe Anderson from Lazio.
Sky Sports (live blog; 14:07 pm) are reporting that the Hammers have agreed a club-record deal in the region of £35 million for the Lazio attacking midfielder.
The two clubs were in discussion to sort out other terms, but Sky Sports are now claiming that it has been sorted out as well.
The Brazilian is expected to fly to London today to complete a medical. The personal terms are yet to be agreed, and that won’t be a big problem.
Lazio have given the 25-year-old the permission to travel to London, and West Ham fans can finally breath a sigh of relief that the deal is actually happening.
Anderson joined Lazio from Santos in 2013 and has since scored 34 goals in 177 appearances. He has been a key player for the Serie A giants, and would be a massive signing for the club.
Should the deal go through, he would become West Ham’s sixth signing of the summer following the additions of Andriy Yarmolenko (£17.5m, Borussia Dortmund), Jack Wilshere (free), Ryan Fredericks (free), Lukasz Fabianski (£7m, Swansea) and Issa Diop (£22m rising to £25m, Toulouse).