Report: Everton winger Kevin Mirallas set for Fiorentina loan move

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has a contract at the club till 2020, but he is not in Marco Silva’s first team plans.
The Belgium winger, who has 57 caps under his belt, has reportedly been told to train away from the first team squad as his exit from the club looms large.
Mirallas joined Everton in 2012 from Olympiacos and has since been a regular player for the Merseyside club until last season. He was sent out on loan to Olympiacos in the January transfer window, and it seems there is no way back for him to cement a place in the current Everton squad.
The 30-year-old reportedly pockets £70k-per-week wages at Everton, and shifting him out would free up the wages and the space for a potential new addition.
According to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, Serie A club Fiorentina are looking to make a few additions to their squad in the final few days of the summer transfer window, and they are targeting to sign Mirallas on a season long loan deal.
The report claims that the Viola are close to reaching an agreement with Everton for the Belgian international on a loan deal with an option to buy permanently.