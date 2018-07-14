Report: Everton weighing up move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha

Everton new manager Marco Silva is yet to sign a single player this summer, but he is reportedly keen to bring in at least four new faces.
The Toffees are looking to sell the unwanted players to trim the squad size, with as many as eight players expected to leave. It will free up the space and the wage bill, which will allow Silva to bring in the right profile of players.
According to reports from Goal.com, the Toffees are keen to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer transfer window.
Silva is keen to bolster the attacking areas and Zaha would be a great addition to the side.
Zaha signed a five-year deal worth around £100,000-a-week only 15 months ago, but Palace have still offered him a £125k-per-week deal, which he rejected recently.
The Ivory Coast international, who has eight caps under his belt, scored nine goals and registered three assists last season despite missing five weeks through injury.
The report adds that Zaha would be seen as a marquee signing and Palace could demand a fee in the region of £50 million for their star player.