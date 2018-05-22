Report: Everton star considering MLS move

Everton veteran Leighton Baines is reportedly considering the possibility of moving to the MLS this summer.
Baines has given good service to the Toffees during the past 11-years.
However, he is no longer the player that he was a few years ago. If he decides to stay at Goodisan Park, he will have to be content with a squad rotation role.
The Toffees have also started looking at replacements for the former England national.
Baines has nothing left to prove to the Everton fans and hierarchy. If he remains at the club, he could tarnish his reputation as he may have to compete with youngsters for a place in the side.
According to the Sun, LA Galaxy who boast Zlatan Ibrahimovic have shown interest in the experienced defender.
Baines may prefer a move to the States in order to play in the less demanding MLS and to play as regularly as possibly before he eventually decides to hang up his boots.
According to sources close to Baines, he will travel to California to have a look at the place but he is expected to say yes.
If Baines does leave Everton, he is expected to be released without a fee. This will help him to maximize the amount of cash that he could earn from the package which the American club offer him.