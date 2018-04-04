Report: Everton set to beat West Ham to signing Oguzhan Ozyakup

According to reports from the Turkish outlet Aksam, Everton are close to completing a deal to sign Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup.
The report claims that the Toffees have moved ahead of their Premier League rivals West Ham United, and it is just a matter of time before they seal his signing.
Ozyakup is a Turkish international and should he complete his move to Everton, he will reunite with former teammate Cenk Tosun at the Merseyside club.
He has a contract with the Turkish club till the end of the season which means Everton can sign him on a free transfer.
The player’s agent, Kees Vos, has held talks with Everton, and the report claims that negotiations have taken place nicely ahead of a potential move.
West Ham and Valencia are also interested in signing the 25-year-old, but it seems he is heading towards Merseyside instead.
Ozyakup hasn’t had a great season unlike the previous one, but he has still managed to create seven goals.
He is a very good passer of the ball and has a fantastic technique, and would be a good signing for the Toffees.