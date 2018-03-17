Report: Everton preparing £8m sign-on fee offer to sign Jack Wilshere

According to reports from The Times, Everton are planning to offer a “staggering” £8 million signing-on fee to land Jack Wilshere this summer.
The 26-year-old has been one of the most consistent players for the Gunners this season, despite the team lacking in consistency, and Everton boss Sam Allardyce is looking to bring him to Goodison Park.
The England international is available on a free transfer at the end of the season and doubts remain over his future as he is yet to sign a new contract extension at the club.
Should he become a free agent in the summer, there will be no shortage of clubs willing to sign him. However, The Times claim that Everton are making an “aggressive play” for his signature.
Wilshere has been offered a £80k-per-week contract, a cut in his basic wages, and Everton can easily match the offer or present him a far better lucrative deal.
The Arsenal midfielder prefers to stay at the London club despite the prospect of earning far more money elsewhere, but the two parties are not close to reaching an agreement.