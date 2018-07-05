Report: Everton open talks to sign Yerry Mina

According to reports from the Liverpool Echo, Everton are keen to sign Barcelona centre-back Yerry Mina this summer.
The Toffees have already gotten in touch with the La Liga giants and have registered their interest in signing him.
The Colombian international joined Barca in the January transfer window from Palmeiras for £10 million, and the Catalan giants have slapped a massive £88 million buyout clause on his head.
Mina has struggled at Barcelona and the club are willing to let him go, mainly on a temporary deal.
However, he was key to Colombia’s World Cup campaign, and scored thrice in three appearances including the late equaliser against England in the round of 16 clash on Tuesday.
With that, he became the first defender to score a goal in each of his first three World Cup matches in the tournament’s history.
At this moment, a season long loan move looks more likely than a permanent exit, and Everton are willing to do such a business.
Mina is a fantastic defender – his arial presence along with his ability on the ball will be beneficial to manager Marco Silva.