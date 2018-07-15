Report: Everton open negotiation to sign Lucas Digne

Marco Silva is yet to sign a player for Everton in the summer transfer window, but it seems he is working on landing his first signing.
According to reports from The Times, Everton have opened negotiations with Barcelona over the possible signing of Lucas Digne.
The France international, who has 21 caps for his country, is one of a number of fringe players placed on the transfer market by the La Liga champions.
The former PSG defender joined the La Liga outfit from AS Roma in 2016 for £15 million, as reported by the Mirror, but has found game time hard to come by.
He made just eight La Liga starts all season and he is now looking to move elsewhere in search of regular first team action.
According to a recent report from the Catalan newspaper Sport, the 24-year-old wants game time, and he has asked the club to allow him to move elsewhere in the summer.
Digne pockets around £55k-per-week at Barcelona, and so meeting his wages won’t be a huge problem for Everton.