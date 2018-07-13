Report: Everton make £30m bid for Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure

According to reports from French publication RMC Sports, Everton have tabled up a bid worth £30 million for Abdoulaye Doucoure but it has been swiftly rejected by Watford.
The midfielder impressed last season heavily and was one of the sought-after stars attracting interest from heavyweight clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United (Football London).
The 25-year-old is bound to draw interest from other top Premier League clubs this summer, but Watford would be hoping to resist all temptations thrown at them.
The report claims that Everton have offered an initial £25 million with an additional £5 million in add-ons, which has been rebuffed by the Hornets.
Doucoure would be a terrific signing for the Toffees
The midfielder has been a key player for Watford and has gone from strength to strength since he arrived at the club in 2016.
He is a terrific box to box midfielder who provides the perfect blend of physicality and grace. He can get equally tough and rough in the middle of the pitch and has the ability to join the attack and score goals when necessary.
Doucoure reportedly earns around £25k-per-week at Watford, and Everton can lure him with a massive pay rise. He would be a terrific signing for the club, but the Toffees will have to pay higher than what they have offered.