Report: Everton keen to sign Portugal midfielder Joao Mario on loan

6 August, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Portugal midfielder Joao Mario is keen to continue in the Premier League after impressing on loan in the second half of last season for West Ham.

The attacking midfielder joined Serie A giants Inter Milan in 2016 and has a contract at the club till 2021. However, the Portugal international is looking to move out, and wants to ply trade in the English soil.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Everton are keen to sign the 25-year-old midfielder on loan next season but the former Sporting midfielder is unconvinced by the potential move.

It has been reported that Everton boss Marco Silva is an admirer of Mario who represented Portugal during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Silva is looking to bring in one or two quality central midfielders before Thursday’s transfer deadline, and Mario on loan would have been a superb signing for the Toffees.

However, he doesn’t fancy playing for the Toffees, and seems to be happy to wait for offers from other clubs.

Meanwhile, Everton have signed Richarlison, Joao Virginia and Lucas Digne, and there could be a few more additions to the squad before the window closes.

johnblake