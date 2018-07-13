Report: Everton keen on AC Milan midfielder Andrea Bertolacci

According to reports from Italian news outlet, Tuttomercatoweb, Everton are keen on signing Andrea Bertolacci in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that the Toffees have made an approach to sign the 27-year-old who has five caps for the Italy national team.
The Toffees are looking to bolster the midfield area in the summer, and it seems Marco Silva is eager to sign the Italian box to box midfielder.
Everton have contacted the player’s agent Alessandro Lucci to discuss the possibility of a switch.
He joined AC Milan in 2015 from Genoa. The Serie A giants paid £17 million for Bertolacci, but he has not been able to deliver as expected.
He made 30 appearances in all competitions in the first season, and featured in 20 games in 2016-17. Last season, he was sent on loan to Genoa where he made 33 appearances for the club.
The central midfielder has a contract with Milan till 2019, and is facing an uncertain future at the club.
Everton could be a potential option for him, and Milan could let him go for a knockdown price due to his contract situation.