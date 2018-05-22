Report: Everton eyeing Sevilla striker

According to a report published by Estadio Deportivo, Everton are considering swooping for Sevilla striker Luis Muriel this summer.
The Toffees have never managed to find a replacement for Romelu Lukaku who left the club last summer to join Manchester United.
They bought Sandro Ramirez last summer who clearly failed to adapt to English football as he scored just once before being loaned out to Sevilla in January. While Oumar Niasse exceeded expectations, the Senegal international is not exactly the striker who they would want to help propel them to challenge for a top- four finish.
The 27-year-old Muriel managed several goals and one assist last season from 17 starts.
This is not good stats and from an outsiders perspective, one could argue that the current options of Niasse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun are better.
The Toffees displayed interest in Muriel last summer and it appears that they are once again interested in him. Sevilla could potentially be open to a swap deal which could see Sandro remaining with them permanently.
Muriel is expected to be part of the 23-man Colombian World Cup squad and is expected to provide cover for Radamal Falcao.
If Muriel does end up at Goodisan Park, it is very hard to see him making the starting lineup on a regular basis.