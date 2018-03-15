Report: Everton eye £7.5m move for Leo Lacroix

Sam Allardyce is desperate to bolster his defensive options and he is keen to land Basel loanee Leo Lacroix at Goodison Park in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from The Sun, Everton are considering making a move for the Switzerland international, with the Toffees having watched the defender in Champions League action recently.
Premier League outfit Brighton Hove Albion are also interested and the Seagulls could also make a move him in the summer.
The 26-year-old is currently on loan with the Swiss side from Saint-Etienne. The Sun claims that Basel have the option to buy, but interest from the Premier League clubs could make him an interesting target in the transfer market.
Lacroix is a solid defender and would cost around £7.5 million, which presents a good value for money in today’s market if either of the clubs can get him signed.
Everton have had a frustrating 2017/18 campaign, and a major problem for them has been their struggle to keep the goals out.
Signing a top defender is a priority. Only Watford boast of a poorer defensive record than Everton in the top half of the Premier League.
Summer signing Michael Keane has largely struggled, while the likes of Ashley Williams and Phil Jagielka will soon need replacing.