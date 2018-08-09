Report: Everton demand £30m for Ademola Lookman

According to reports from The Mirror, Everton have slapped a hefty £30million price tag on young winger Ademola Lookman as they stand firm in the transfer battle against RB Leipzig.
The 20-year-old joined Everton in 2017 from Charlton Athletic for £11 million, according to BBC Sport, and spent the second half of 2017-18 season on loan at the Bundesliga club.
He made a strong impact in Germany, scoring five goals in 11 games, which promoted Leipzig to make a permanent move for him this summer. However, Everton are reluctant to sell and have made life difficult for them by slapping a huge transfer fee, almost three times what Everton paid to sign the exciting forward.
Lookman may struggle to get regular game time
The high price tag only goes to show that Everton rate him highly and that Marco Silva has plans for him. The question is will he get regular game time at the Merseyside club?
Lookman’s chances of playing regularly have been further dented by the £40m arrival of Richarlison from Watford this summer. Furthermore, Everton are on the verge of signing Bernard on a free transfer, which will put him further down the pecking order at the club.
However Silva may require him at various stages during the 2018-19 campaign, and Lookman will have to be patient for his chances. A loan move would be ideal for his development, and it remains to be seen whether Everton sanction another temporary move for him to Leipzig or to any other club this summer.