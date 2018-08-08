Report: Everton close to signing Kurt Zouma on loan

According to reports from The Times, Everton are close to completing a deal for Kurt Zouma from Premier League club Chelsea.
Everton manager Marco Silva is desperate to sign a centre-back before the transfer deadline, but he has been left frustrated in his search so far.
The Toffees have been heavily linked with a move for Barcelona defender Yerry Mina as well as Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo, but they have not been able to get either deal over the line.
With time running out, Silva has now turned his attention towards Zouma, who spent the last season on loan at Stoke City. Chelsea have five other senior centre backs, and they want Zouma to go out on loan again to play regularly.
The Mirror reports that Everton are looking to sign him on loan, and they are increasingly confident of landing him before the deadline day.
Zouma would be a smart signing for Everton
The 23-year-old joined the Blues in 2014 and signed a six-year contract a year ago. Last season the French defender started in 32 league games and looked in good shape.
Everton have Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane as the two first-choice centre-backs available after Ashley Williams was allowed to move to Stoke City, Ramiro Funes Mori joined Villarreal, and Mason Holgate was out injured during the pre-season.
Zouma is an experienced Premier League centre-back, and he would take no time in settling in at his new club. Furthermore, the French defender will be coming on loan, and therefore it represents a risk-free signing.
Ideally, Mina or Rojo would have been a great addition for the club, but Zouma on loan would still represent a smart move.