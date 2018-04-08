Report: Everton boss Sam Allardyce linked with West Brom vacant job

According to reports from The Times, Sam Allardyce has emerged as a contender to fill the vacant managerial role at West Bromwich Albion, should he be relieved of his duties by Everton at the end of the season.
Allardyce took charge at the Merseyside club when Everton were badly struggling in the league under Ronald Koeman. He joined in November with a contract reported to be worth £6m a season running until 2019.
After a steady start to the season, results have deteriorated for Allardyce, and after Everton’s 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Goodison Park on Saturday, his position has come under scrutiny.
West Brom find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League, and are almost certain to get relegated to the Championship.
The Baggies haven’t appointed a manager since Alan Pardew left the club last week. Darren Moore is acting as caretaker manager, but they need to appoint a strong personality who can steer them to promotion in the Premier League at the earliest.
Allardyce will be a great choice and could be exactly what the Baggies need. The 63-year-old has steered West Ham and Bolton to promotions to the Premier League before, and could be an ideal fit for the Baggies.