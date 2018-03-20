Report: Everton and Tottenham contenders to sign Luke Shaw

According to reports from The Times, Everton and Tottenham have emerged as strong contenders to sign Luke Shaw from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.
The 22-year-old is all set to leave Old Trafford in the summer after his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho has broken down.
The United manager has harshly criticised him in public claiming that the left-back lacked class, personality and tactical nous after Saturday’s FA Cup victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.
The Times claim that the United board are reluctant to sell the England international but given his relationship with Mourinho, it is hard to think he has any future left at the club.
In case he moves on, Everton and Tottenham would be willing to sign him. The report claims that Shaw “would be interested in talking to Everton” but a move to Tottenham would be a more “appealing option” for him.
Everton enquired about signing Shaw on loan in the January transfer window, and they would be interested in signing him on a permanent deal in the summer.
A move to Spurs will see Shaw being reunited with his former manager Mauricio Pochettino. The report adds that there could be a possibility of a swap deal with Danny Rose going the other way.