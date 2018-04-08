Report: Everton and Newcastle keen to sign Sheffield Wednesday striker George Hirst

According to reports from the Sunday People (printed edition, 08/04/2018 – page 51), Premier League clubs – Everton and Newcastle United – are keen to sign Sheffield Wednesday’s highly rated young striker George Hirst in the summer transfer window.
Hirst, whose father David is the legendary ex-Owls striker, had been tipped to join Leicester City, but he could be heading towards Manchester United instead.
The report claims that Jose Mourinho is confident of landing the Hirst junior, with Wednesday only due compensation.
The 19-year-old has found himself frozen out by Wednesday and has been excluded from matches at every level at Hillsborough this season as he refused to sign a long-term deal.
Wednesday are resigned to losing their top talent when his existing deal expires at the end of this season, and as a result big clubs are vying for his signature.
Hirst is a fantastic young talent who has been capped by various England teams up to and including the Under-20s, and it is the last with whom he won the Toulon Tournament last year.
A move to Old Trafford will mean a huge step forward for the youngster’s career, but given Mourinho’s record with dealing with young players, he should consider moving to clubs like Everton and Newcastle instead to further his development.