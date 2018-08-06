Report: Everton agree fee for Barcelona defender Yerry Mina

Everton are edging closer to securing their fourth signing of the summer transfer window after fresh reports suggest that they have made progress on the deal to sign Yerry Mina from Barcelona.
The Toffees have been heavily linked with a move for Mina throughout the summer following his impressive performance for Colombia during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The 23-year-old caught the attention of Premier League giants Manchester United as well with Jose Mourinho keen to add a quality centre-back to his ranks.
However, according to reports from the Daily Mail, talks with United have stalled over the potential signing of Mina which has put Everton back in the business again.
According to a report from The Express, United cooled their interest in Mina after his agent, Felipe Russo, demanded more money for his client. Despite United’s reasonable offer on the table, Russo has refused to budge and now the transfer looks dead in the water.
In fact, they have moved in quickly to agree to a £28.4 million fee for the Barcelona defender.
Mina joined the Catalan giants earlier this year in January, but struggled to get regular games, managing only six appearances for the club.
He would become the fourth signing for Everton following the arrivals of Richarlison, Joao Virginia and Mina’s former Barcelona team-mate Lucas Digne, should the deal go through.