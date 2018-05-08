Report: Deportivo end Victor Orta speculation; Leeds eyeing three deals

Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna have appointed Carmelo del Pozo as their new sporting director, and in the process ended talks of Victor Orta quitting Leeds United.
Orta, whose tenure at Leeds has been heavily scrutinised, was shortlisted by Deportivo for the vacant sporting director role.
However, the Spaniard turned down the chance to join Deportivo as he told Leeds that he is committed in his role as director of football at Elland Road.
Orta, who is the head of the scouting network at Leeds, has fared poorly in his first two transfer windows at the Yorkshire club.
He had a controversial spell at Middlesbrough, but was backed by United owner Andrea Radrizzani who appointed Orta last May.
Despite spending heavily on players like Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts, Laurens De Bock and Yosuke Ideguchi, Leeds have gone through a hugely frustrating campaign, as the club finished 13th after their final game on Sunday.
According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds will change their approach this summer, with more focus likely to be laid on hiring domestic talents.
The report claims that Leeds are already working on a deal for Kyle Bartley, while they hold an interest in Swansea forward Oli McBurnie and Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom as well.