Report: Crystal Palace interested in Stoke City’s Joe Allen

According to reports from The Guardian, Crystal Palace are looking to bolster their midfield area in the summer transfer window.
Roy Hodgson is expected to be busy in the coming weeks. He will reportedly hold talks with Yohan Cabaye, Joel Ward and Bakary Sako about new contracts – all are set to become free agents in the summer.
Cabaye prefers to remain in London but he may have to accept a pay cut. The Eagles are exploring midfield options in the market and two names have been shortlisted – Stoke City’s Joe Allen and Leander Dendoncker of Anderlecht.
Allen is one of those players who will be in high demand in the transfer market after Stoke City got relegated to the Championship.
Stoke will struggle to keep hold of their star players and Allen is too good a player to play in the Championship.
The 28-year-old, who earns around £29k-per-week at Stoke City, could leave the club according to The Sun, and several Premier League clubs are vying for his signature.
The Sun claimed earlier this month that the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham, and Swansea are showing interest in Allen who would cost around £20 million.