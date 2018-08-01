Report: Crystal Palace close to signing Max Meyer

According to reports from The Independent, Crystal Palace are set to pull off “one of the biggest coups’’ of the summer transfer window as they are close to signing Max Meyer on a free transfer.
The 22-year-old has generated interest in a number of top clubs around Europe after he made it clear that he would be leaving Schalke at the end of last season.
Palace have had a frustrating campaign in the transfer market, but with one week to go until the season starts, signing Meyer would serve as a massive boost for Roy Hodgson.
Meyer played as a defensive midfielder last season and made 28 appearances for Schalke. He has four caps for Germany and captained their team to the final of the 2016 Olympics.
He would represent a quality addition, and would be a fabulous signing for the Palace side that has lost Yohan Cabaye and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from the engine room.
Meyer would become Hodgson’s second signing of the transfer window should he join the club.