Report: Chelsea could bid for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld

According to reports from the Sun on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur are braced for bitter rivals Chelsea to bid for Toby Alderweireld.
The Belgium international has failed to agree to a new deal at Spurs, and there is a high possibility that he could be sold in the summer.
Alderweireld has a contract at the club till 2019, but could leave next summer for £25.4 million before the final 14 days of the transfer window.
The Times reported in February that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has backed the club’s decision to not offer him a fat contract, and that he is willing to let him go.
Ideally, Spurs would like to sell him abroad, but the northern London club could also be willing to sell him to a Premier League rival club if the offer is right.
The report suggests that London rivals Chelsea are looking to make a summer move for the world class defender, who is rated at around £45 million.
It seems Spurs are already preparing for life without him, and are lining up a £45m swoop for Dutch teen sensation Matthijs de Ligt as a replacement.