Report: Celtic striker Moussa Dembele wanted by Marseille

According to reports from the Daily Record, French giants Marseille are set to reignite their interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele in the summer transfer window.
After an injury hit first half of the campaign, the 21-year-old has returned to form having scored four goals in his last three games for Celtic, including a stunning finish against arch rivals Rangers in the Old Firm Derby clash last week.
The Celtic hitman has narrowly missed out on a place in Didier Deschamps’ senior squad, but will play in the France U21 group for the Euro qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Montenegro.
Marseille showed interest in signing the Celtic striker last summer but weren’t willing to meet the £20m plus price demanded by the Bhoys.
However, fresh reports suggest that Marseille are preparing another move for Dembele in the summer. Celtic are in no hurry to cash in but they are braced for bids for their key player.
Dembele has been one of the key players for Celtic and the Bhoys should ask for a big transfer fee if they decide to part ways with him.