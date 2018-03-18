Blog Columns Site News Report: Celtic leading the race to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn

According to reports from The Sun, Scottish champions Celtic are leading the race to sign Manchester City owned goalkeeper Angus Gunn in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old is currently on a season long loan at Norwich City where he has made a strong impression. Celtic could be in the market for a new goalkeeper and see Gunn as a good option to have in the squad.

Craig Gordon is Celtic’s first choice goalkeeper but he is 35 now and the club need to find a long term replacement for him. Moreover, his overall fitness is a cause for concern for Rodgers.

Earlier this week, Rodgers has hinted that Celtic could be looking to sign Scott Bain permanently but surely Gunn would be a better option than him.

The report adds that Stoke City are also keen to sign the player and Paul Lambert’s scouts are keeping an eye on him in case Jack Butland leaves in the summer.

Manchester City fans have been discussing on Gunn’s future on Twitter. Here are some of the selected tweets:

