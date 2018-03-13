Report: Celtic face competition from Hibs and Hearts to sign Scott Bain on a permanent deal

According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Celtic have been joined by Hibs and Hearts in the race to sign Scott Bain next summer.
The 26-year-old completed an amazing loan switch to Celtic on the transfer deadline day without playing a game for Neil Lennon’s side.
The report claims that Celtic are willing to sign him permanently after his fantastic performance in Bhoys’ 3-2 win over Rangers last week.
He was thrown into the Old Firm derby clash after Dorus de Vries got injured just hours before kick-off. And his performance has impressed Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers who is now convinced that he’s worth keeping beyond his current loan deal.
Bain is a free agent at the end of the term as he is in the final months of his contract at Dundee. However, according to the Daily Record, Celtic are yet to decide whether to make a move to secure him permanently.
Rodgers has been a long term admirer of the keeper and praised Bain after the match. Celtic have the financial power to sign him permanently and Rodgers should act quickly before potential suitors jump in.