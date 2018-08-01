Report: Celta Vigo want £35m for West Ham target Maxi Gomez

According to reports from London Evening Standard, West Ham have made a big money move for Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez.
The report claims that the Hammers have made a mouth watering £27 million bid for the striker as Manuel Pellegrini steps up his search for another striker.
However, the Spanish club have rejected the offer and are holding out for £35m, that is another £8 million extra, for the striker who scored 18 goals in 36 games last season.
With Andy Carroll’s prolonged injury being a regular threat for the Hammers, Pellegrini is looking to add a more physical presence to the side, and Gomez fits the bill.
The Hammers have enjoyed a superb summer transfer window with Pellegrini bringing in the right profile of players needed to take the club forward.
Gomez would be a good signing for the club but it remains to be seen whether the Hammers are ready to spend big on him.
They have other targets though with Porto’s £35m-rated Mali international striker Moussa Marega on their radar.