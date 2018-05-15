Report: Carlos Tevez set to retire from football in 2019

Former Manchester United and Manchester City star Carlos Tevez is set to retire from football in 2019 when his current contract with Boca Juniors expires.
The 34-year-old is currently in his third spell with his boyhood club in Argentina. He returned to his homeland in January following a stint with Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua. During his time in the Far East, he was the highest paid footballer in the world and was reportedly earning £650 000 per week.
Though Tevez is still able to compete at the highest level, he lacks the motivation towards the game which made him one of the Premier League’s world’s most feared attackers during his time with Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus.
Tevez has admitted that he is retiring because things are not going as he would have hoped.
He said: ‘Because when things do not go as you want and you demand a lot of yourself, you do not like it when you are not a protagonist.
‘When you do not have that comfort, you will not be smiling. I’ll retire at the end of next year.’
Tevez has enjoyed a stellar career and is regarded as one of the best Argentinian attackers of the past generation along with the great Lionel Messi. During his time in England, he won the Premier League three times and won the Champions League whilst playing for United in 2008.
He also won two Serie A titles and was crowned South American Footballer of the Year three times.