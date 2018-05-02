Report: Burnley ready to bid for Bristol City’s Joe Bryan

According to reports from The Telegraph, Burnley are considering making a move for Bristol City’s highly rated Joe Bryan in the summer transfer window.
The highly talented left-back is Sean Dyche’s top target, and the Clarets are ready to offer in the region of £6 million for him.
The 24-year-old is arguably one of the best left-backs in the Championship, and this season he has taken his game to a different level. He scored six goals in the Championship, and found the net against Manchester United in the League Cup.
Bryan can play as a left-back or in the midfield, and his versatility has attracted the Burnley manager. The report claims that Burnley feel the player is valued at £6 million, and will make a move for him in the summer transfer window.
Burnley are almost certain to play European football next season, and the club hierarchy are ready to back him with funds in the summer.
Bryan has made 42 Championship appearances this season for Bristol, and has even played two games in the right back position.