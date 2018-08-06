Report: Bristol City accept bid from Aston Villa for Joe Bryan

Bristol City defender Joe Bryan has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, and it seems he could seal a move before Thursday’s deadline.
There has been interest from Everton and Newcastle for the 24-year-old, but it seems he could be heading towards Villa Park instead.
The highly rated defender could become cash strapped Aston Villa’s second signing of the summer following their capture of Andre Moreira on loan from Atletico Madrid.
According to reports from BBC, Bristol City have accepted bids from both Aston Villa and Middlesbrough for Bryan.
Villa’s precarious financial concerns have prevented them from signing players on permanent deals, but Steve Bruce is looking to add a few bodies in the remaining few days.
Bryan is arguably one of the best defenders in the Championship – he is equally good going forward, while very solid at the back.
He could prove to be a terrific signing for Villa, and they must do everything to get him, even if they have to pay a slightly higher transfer fee.