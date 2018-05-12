Report: Borussia Monchengladbach target Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster

According to reports from The Times, Liverpool fear losing one of their brightest young talents in the summer transfer window.
Highly rated young forward – Rhian Brewster – is looking like heading to Germany, with Borussia Monchengladbach leading the chase for his signature in the summer.
Brewster, who won the golden boot for England during their Under – 17 World Cup win last year, is also targeted by Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.
However, Max Ebrel, Galdbach’s sporting director, has made a serious play for the talented forward.
The exciting forward has never signed a professional contract at Liverpool, and he will be able to leave this summer.
Scottish champions Celtic are also heavily interested in signing the youngster. Earlier this month, Daily Record reported that the Bhoys were ‘close’ to completing a loan deal for the exciting talent.
He was signed for Liverpool as a 15-year-old from Chelsea while Rodgers was the manager at Anfield. But, at the moment, it seems he is heading towards Germany instead.