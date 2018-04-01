Blog Columns Site News Report: Borussia Dortmund set sight on Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer

1 April, 2018

According to reports from the Sunday People (printed edition; 01/04/2018 – page 52), German giants Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on the highly rated Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer.

The 19-year-old joined the Bhoys in 2016 from Start for a reported fee of £500,000. He was sent out on loan to Kilmarnock where he made a strong impression.

Ajer is primarily a central defender, but he can play in the holding midfield position as well. He has established himself as a first team regular in Brendan Rodgers’s side, and has earned two caps for his country Norway as well.

His gradual progress hasn’t gone unnoticed, and now a report claims that Dortmund are considering making a move for the youngster in the summer.

The German giants have already made contact with Celtic over a summer move, but the report doesn’t state clearly whether Celtic would be willing to sell at all.

In case they do, the Bhoys could land a huge profit. Celtic would be demanding a high transfer fee for the player, but in all probability they won’t sell him in the summer.

