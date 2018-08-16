Report: Bikir Bjarnason likely to stay at Aston Villa

A report published by the Birmingham Mail has claimed that Aston Villa midfielder Birkir Bjarnason has spoken to manager Steve Bruce about his role within the first-team going forward.
Bjarnason played 31 times for the Villains last season in all competitions, scoring four goals.
He was also on target for his club during their 3-2 victory against Wigan Athletic during the weekend.
The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to the Italian Serie A.
Villa had a difficult summer transfer window during which they were troubled by financial troubles.
However, the situation has improved due to investment from Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.
While Bjarnason is not exactly the most stand-out player within the Villa first-team, his experience could be very important for the club if they are to launch a promotion push this season.
It will be a major loss if the Villains do lose him, especially as it will be very difficult to find a replacement.
However, this now looks unlikely. Bjarnason’s indication to stay will be a huge boost for Bruce’s team who have started the Championship season in good form, having won both of their games so far.
The Villains are next in action on Saturday in an away clash against Ipswich Town.