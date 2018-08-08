Report: Bernard arrives for Everton medical

According to reports from Sky Sports, Everton are close to signing Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk before Thursday’s transfer deadline day.
The Brazil international is set for a medical ahead of the deadline day. He has landed in Manchester airport on Wednesday for a medical before completing the move, subject to a work permit being granted.
Everton have pulled off a major coup here as they will sign the 25-year-old on a free transfer. He refused to re-new his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk despite a big money offer being made by the Ukrainian club.
He was tracked by both Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, while Premier League clubs Chelsea and West Ham showed strong interest in signing him as well.
Top signing – Silva key behind move
Sky Sports report that Everton boss Marco Silva has played a major role in persuading Bernard to join him at Goodison Park.
The Toffees have signed Richarlison and Lucas Digne already, and Bernard will be an excellent addition to the squad. He played on the left side or as a central-attacker for Shakhtar, and helped the club win three League titles.
Everton are also looking to offload Yannick Bolasie for £15 million, and if they can do so, with the addition of Bernard on a free transfer, it would represent a superb piece of business from Marcel Brands.