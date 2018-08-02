Report: Bayer Leverkusen make contact to sign Tottenham starlet Marcus Edwards

According to reports from The Sun, German giants Bayer Leverkusen are keen to sign Marcus Edwards from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.
The British tabloid reports that the German side side have already made contact with the north London club. And they are hoping to begin talks about the transfer fee for the youngster.
Edwards is a highly-rated teenager who was handed his first team debut by Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino at the age of 17.
The Argentine was so impressed with him that he compared Edwards to Lionel Messi. The north London club quickly tied him down to a long term deal and he still has two years left to run.
He is a regular for England at youth team age groups and was also a member of the side that won the European under-19 Championship last year.
However, his progress has stalled since then, and a loan spell at Norwich City last season didn’t turn out well.
The report claims that the 19-year-old is seen as an ideal recruitment for Leverkusen should they lose Leon Bailey or Julian Brandt this summer.
Spurs have already lost Reo Griffiths and Keanan Bennetts to overseas clubs this summer and the chances are high that they would be willing to cash in on Edwards as well.