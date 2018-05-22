Report: Barcelona interested in Tottenham star

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham youngster Reo Griffiths.
The 17-year-old will be free to leave Spurs when he turns 18 on June 27. If he chooses to leave, the North London giants will only pick from a small compensation fee.
Griffiths has shown promising form this season and has drawn comparisons to Harry Kane who has developed into one of the most feared strikers in the World.
This season, Griffiths managed to score an impressive 34-goals which is 13 more than what the next highest scorer at U-18 level managed.
Whether Griffith’s moves will ultimately depend on what he prefers.
He is however developing well at Spurs and it would be advisable for him to stay at the club.
Going to Barcelona could potentially hamper his growth as he will have to be prepared to adapt to a new culture and way of life.
Mauricio Pochettino should sit with the striker this summer and give him a talk about where he lies in the clubs first-team plans going forward.
Based on his form this season, he certainly looks like he is good enough to be promoted to the first-team.
Pochettino should aim to give the youngster first-team opportunities next season, especially judging from the promise that he has shown.