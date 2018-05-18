Report: Aston Villa leading the race for Abel Hernandez

According to reports from Leeds Live, Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Hull City striker Abel Hernandez in the summer transfer window.
The Uruguayan international, who has 27 caps under his belt, joined Hull City for £10 million in 2014, but looks set to bring his four-year association with the Tigers to an end.
Nigel Adkins, the Hull City boss, has revealed he would love him to stay at the club, but several other rival clubs are vying for his signature.
He missed a majority of the season with an Achilles injury, but with his contract expiring at the end of this month, a host of clubs are looking to sign him.
The report claims that Villa are once again leading the race for the Uruguayan’s signature. Steve Bruce brought him to England in 2014, and he would like to work with him again if Villa get promoted to the Premier League.
Leeds have already made a serious attractive offer, and it has interested the player’s representatives. Wolves, who will play in the Premier League next season, are also reportedly keen on the striker.