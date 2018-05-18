Report: Aston Villa keeping eye on Everton and West Ham target Moussa Marega

According to reports from The Mirror (live transfer blog, 18/05/2018 – 15:58), Championship outfit Aston Villa are scouting Porto striker Moussa Marega.
Steve Bruce’s side are preparing for next Saturday’s Championship play-off final against Fulham, and should they return to the Premier League, they would certainly be in a better position to lure the Porto striker.
Villa’s director of football Steve Round is working on a list of targets if they return to the Premier League, and one of them is Marega.
The report claims that Villa are considering the 27-year-old as an option should they return to the Premier League. However, it won’t be easy to lure him away from Portugal, with Premier League duo – Everton and West Ham – also in the mix.
Marega has been in superb form this season. He has netted 23 times in 40 games this season for the Portuguese champions.
He has two years left on his contract but Porto surely would ask for a high transfer fee, which is thought to be in the region of £35 million.