Report: Ashley Williams willing to leave Everton

According to reports from The Times, Everton defender Ashley Williams is willing to leave the Merseyside club in the summer transfer window.
Everton have reportedly told four of their first-team stars to train alone. The Times reported that Ashley Williams, Kevin Mirallas, Cuco Martina and Nikola Vlasic have all been made clear that they do not have any future at the Goodison Park next season.
With just one week left ahead of the new season, Marco Silva has made the decision, as he looks to bolster his squad following the arrivals of Lucas Digne and Richarlison.
Williams, the Wales skipper, who has 79 caps for his country, has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and Silva is looking to offload the out of favour centre-back.
BBC Sport reported yesterday that Stoke City were in talks with Everton over signing the former Swansea City defender and are negotiating on whether they are willing to pay a portion of William’s £65,000-per-week wages.