Report: Arsenal offer Chelsea the chance to re-sign Petr Cech

According to a report published by the Daily Mail, Arsenal boss Unai Emery is prepared to sell goalkeeper Petr Cech to Chelsea.
The Blues are in the hunt for a new keeper as Thibaut Courtois looks set to leave them this summer and link up with Real Madrid.
A deal may suit both clubs, given the circumstances.
Arsenal also need to offload either Cech or David Ospina this summer after acquiring the services of German Bernd Leno.
As Leno just arrived at the club, he is likely to be part of the club’s first-team plans for the season ahead.
Both Cech and Ospina are still capable of playing regular Premier League football and neither will be content with being third-choice.
The 36-year-old Cech is regarded as a legend at Stamford Bridge and has helped the Blues to win four Premier League titles and one Champions League.
He played for Chelsea between 2004-2015, making 494 appearances in all competitions.