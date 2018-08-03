Report: Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United with Tottenham still interested

According to reports from The Times, Manchester United winger Anthony Martial is desperate to leave the Premier League club in the summer window.
The 22-year-old Frenchman is facing punishment from the club for failing to return to the United States for the final week of their five-match tour after he went home to France for the birth of his second child.
Martial’s relationship with manager Jose Mourinho is at an all-time low, and the player wants to leave the club because of his lack of game time.
He started only 18 league matches and missed out on a place in France’s victorious World Cup squad as a result.
Martial, who earns in the region of £90,000 per week as wages at United, has fallen behind Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order at United, and he feels that Mourinho is not the right man to help him grow as a player.
The report claims that Premier League rivals Tottenham and Chelsea are interested in signing him, while German giants Bayern Munich are interested as well.
Martial is a fantastic young player and would be a superb addition for Spurs. Mauricio Pochettino is yet to make a signing this summer, and with time running out, he must try to lure Martial to north London.