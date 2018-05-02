Report: Andrea Radrizzani held talks with Paul Heckingbottom over Leeds future

Paul Heckingbottom has failed to turn around Leeds United’s fortunes, and has struggled to win over the Whites fans.
According to reports from The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani held talks with Heckingbottom last month over his long term future.
Heckingbottom replaced Thomas Christiansen at Elland Road but under his management, Leeds have managed to pick up three wins in 15 matches.
As a result, pressure has been mounting on his shoulders, with fans venting their frustration and casting doubts on his ability being a recurrent theme on social media platforms. At one point of time they were challenging for top four places, but now they find themselves way down in the 14th place.
Phil Hay reports that Radrizzani had held talks with Heckingbottom over his future last month and assured him that his position at the club is safe.
He is expected to remain in charge throughout the summer and start the 2018-19 campaign. The talks have been positive, and it shows the Leeds owner wants stability at the club.
Leeds finish their Championship campaign on Saturday when they face Ian Holloway’s QPR at Elland Road. Following that, they will make the controversial trip to war-torn Myanmar to play two friendlies.