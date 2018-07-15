Report: Andre Gomes is keen to join Tottenham Hotspur

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes is keen to join north London club Tottenham in the summer transfer window.
Premier League giants Arsenal are also reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old ace, but reports from Spain suggest that he prefers a move to Spurs instead.
The Portuguese joined the Blaugrana from La Liga club Valencia on a big money transfer, but he is deemed surplus to requirements at the Catalan club.
He has made 78 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions but he is still facing an uncertain future at the club.
Gomes has been left out of the Spanish club’s squad for their pre-season tour and he is all set to leave the Catalan club this summer.
Recently, Gianluca Di Marzio reported that both Spurs and Arsenal are keen to sign the former Valencia midfielder and he could be available for around £35 million.
However, Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Gomes is expected to cost around £18m and that he is keen to work with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.