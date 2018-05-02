Report: Anderlecht ready to wrap up Matz Sels deal

According to reports from Belgian outlet DH (h/t The Chronicle, live blog: 9:40 am), Belgian club Anderlecht are looking to complete the signing of Matz Sels from Newcastle United on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.
The 26-year-old joined the Magpies in 2016, and played only nine Championship matches for the club. After his dreadful first season at Tyneside, Sels was loaned to Anderlecht last summer.
He has heavily impressed at Anderlecht and the Belgian club are looking to sign him permanently in the summer transfer window.
The club’s director of football, Luc Devroe, is keen to speak with Sels and his representatives as soon as possible to sort out a deal that would see him making his move to Anderlecht a permanent one.
The two clubs are yet to agree a price for Sels but the Magpies will look to at least recoup the £6million fee they paid for the 26-year-old back in 2016.
Sels has no future at Newcastle and especially under Rafael Benitez and the club is more than happy to let him go. Furthermore, Newcastle are highly likely to make their own loan signing in the summer, as the club is looking to sign Martin Durbravka on a permanent basis.