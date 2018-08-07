Rene Meulensteen comments on Fulham’s capture of Jean Michael Seri

Fulham signed Jean Michael Seri from Nice earlier this summer and Rene Meulensteen has now had his say on the transfer.
The former Fulham boss spoke to BBC and explained that the Cottagers have pulled off a major coup.
As per Meulensteen, Seri is a top class midfielder who could even play for a top three side in the Premier League. He then went on to liken the player to Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf.
He said: “Jean-Michael Seri is an absolute steal, in my opinion. He is a top six, if not a top three player. He reminds me of Clarence Seedorf – he’s got that guile and moves the ball – and Fulham’s got him. Fantastic.”
Meulensteen’s comments will certainly excite the Fulham fans. There is no doubt that Seri is a very good player but comparing him to Seedorf is very high praise.
It will be interesting to see how quickly he adapts to the challenges of English football now.
If the Ivorian midfielder can adapt to the league and the conditions quickly, Seri could transform Jokanovic’s midfield next season.
Fulham have been very active in the transfer market so far and they will be hoping to establish themselves as a solid Premier League side next season.