Relegated defender would be a good transfer for Celtic or West Ham

According to a report published by The Mirror, Celtic, West Ham, Burnley and Wolves are tracking the progress of West Brom defender Craig Dawson.
The Baggies have only won five games this season and look destined to spend next season in the Championship.
The 28-year-old Dawson is likely to be tempted to move away from the club in order to remain in the top-flight.
When Dawson was in defence for the club this season, they have managed to win four games and draw three, despite their woeful season.
Dawson has proven that he is capable of performing in the Premier League.
He could be a good signing for a club like West Ham who have proven to be defensively clumsy this season.
He could also add quality and experience to the Wolves side who are preparing to make their return to the Premier League next season.
He could add defensive reinforcement to Celtic, particularly if Kieran Tierney ends up leaving the Hoops. The young sensation Tierney has been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League, including Manchester United and Chelsea.